Serve Idaho announces $375,000 in funding for AmeriCorps planning grants

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding through Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Up to five organizations will receive funding up to $75,000 each for planning grants to explore the feasibility of operating an AmeriCorps program. These funds allow time and financial resources for organizations to determine how an AmeriCorps program and its members could help solve community problems.

Priority will be given to organizations focusing on economic opportunity addressing housing and helping individuals find better paying careers, and organizations serving rural communities. However, all eligible applicants are encouraged to apply.

A notice of intent to apply for a grant must be filed by 3 p.m. MDT on Monday, June 12. The intent to apply can be found at serve.idaho.gov/grantsfunding. A mandatory technical assistance call will be held Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. MDT. Interested organizations have until Friday, June 30, at 4 p.m. MDT to submit an application.

Serve Idaho and AmeriCorps provide funding for the following focus areas: disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, veterans and military families.

More information on the grant opportunity is available HERE.