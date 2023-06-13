East Idaho Credit Union breaks ground on new branch in Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho Credit Union broke ground on their new branch in Driggs on June 1.
This is the first-ever credit union in the Teton Valley.
On Thursday local leaders expressed their excitement for the growing credit union.
“We are happy to welcome East Idaho Credit Union, we favor local business and we consider Idaho Falls base businesses a part of the family," Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brian McDermott said.