Skip to Content
Idaho

East Idaho Credit Union breaks ground on new branch in Driggs

EICU
By
June 12, 2023 10:27 AM
Published 4:46 PM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho Credit Union broke ground on their new branch in Driggs on June 1.

This is the first-ever credit union in the Teton Valley.

On Thursday local leaders expressed their excitement for the growing credit union.

“We are happy to welcome East Idaho Credit Union, we favor local business and we consider Idaho Falls base businesses a part of the family," Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brian McDermott said.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content