East Idaho Credit Union breaks ground on new branch in Driggs

“We are happy to welcome East Idaho Credit Union, we favor local business and we consider Idaho Falls base businesses a part of the family," Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brian McDermott said.

On Thursday local leaders expressed their excitement for the growing credit union.

This is the first-ever credit union in the Teton Valley.

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho Credit Union broke ground on their new branch in Driggs on June 1.

