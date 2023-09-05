Salmon-Challis National Forest has 3 new fires

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected three new fires since the last summary.

Owl Fire: The lightning fire burning in a downed log and grass, estimated at 0.10 acres, was called out on August 31. The fire was located approximately two miles north of Poverty Flat on the North Fork Ranger District

Newman Fire: The lightning fire burning in lodgepole pine, estimated at 0.10 acres, was called out on August 30. The fire was located approximately1 2/3 miles southeast of Banner Creek Campground on the Middle Fork Ranger District

Copper Fire: The lightning fire burning in lodgepole pine, estimated at 0.10 acres, was called out on August 30. The fire was located approximately 2/3 mile southeast of Banner Creek Campground on the Middle Fork Ranger District.

Crane Fire (August 17): The fire burning in subalpine fir & heavy dead/down fuels estimated at approximately five (5) acres, was called out on August 29. The fire was located southeast of Bernard Mountain on the edge of the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in 2010 Little Beaver Complex Fire.

Chilcoot Fire (August 11): The fire is estimated at approximately 685 acres burning in spruce and fir. The fire is located approximately two miles northeast of Pistol Lake between Browning and Little Pistol Creeks on the western edge of the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The Chilcoot Fire is surrounded by previous fires including the Cascade Complex (2007), Kiwah (2018), Pistol (2018), and Buck Fires (2020). Firefighter and public safety is the number one priority for the Chilcoot Fire. Fire activity is minimal, and updates can be found on InciWeb HERE.

Hayden Fire (July 19): located approximately 18 miles west of Leadore on the Leadore Ranger District. Fire activity is minimal, and updates can be found on InciWeb HERE.

To date, there have been 24 wildfires detected on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 22 of these fires have been declared out.

Nationally, there are 57 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 32 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.