Idaho

No injuries after car crashed into Dollar Tree

today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:11 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Police Department reports no injuries were reported after officers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree parking lot 125 N 1 W Rigby Friday.

According to police, a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by a 75-year-old Rexburg woman was pulling into a parking space in front of the Dollar Tree Store around 10:40 a.m.

Police say the driver stepped on the gas instead of the brake driving over the curb hitting the corner of the building causing exterior damage to the Dollar Tree building.

Rigby QRU was dispatched and checked the driver’s condition saying no injuries to driver or anyone else were reported.

