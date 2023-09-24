Several Sportsmen’s Access sites on Salmon River to close temporarily this fall

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction work is planned to improve several Fish and Game Sportsmen’s Access sites along the upper Salmon River this fall. These improvements will temporarily close Bobcat Gulch, Fourth of July, Colston, Deer Gulch and South Butte sites between Sept. 25 and mid-October.

Heavy equipment will be used to regrade and pave the approaches from the highway. Construction will be completed in phases and is expected to take 2-3 days per site. Temporary closures will be required during paving.

In addition, boat ramp and bank repairs at the North Fork boat ramp will occur in late September through the first week of October and will require the closure of this access area. Users can expect a 2-week closure.

Specific dates of all closures will be posted on Fish and Game’s Salmon Region Facebook page once confirmed with contractors.

Fish and Game thanks the public for being patient and regrets any inconvenience. The timing of construction was selected to take advantage of low water levels and to minimize impacts to users and fish.

For more information, call the Salmon Regional office at 208-756-2271.