Train vs. semi fatality collision in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at approximately 2:32 p.m., the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a train versus semi-truck collision at the railroad crossing of Yale Road and Minidoka Avenue in southern Blaine County.

Crash scene investigation determined a 2015 white Freightliner semi-truck, owned by the 3 String Cattle Company, and driven by a 46-year-old male of Rupert with a 48-year-old female passenger, was traveling southbound on Yale Road and failed to yield to the oncoming train at the crossing. The Union Pacific train was traveling east and struck the passenger side of the semi-truck.

Neither occupant of the truck was wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected. They were each taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with life-threatening injuries. The driver passed away from his injuries at the hospital. The passenger is listed in critical condition. No one on the train reported injuries.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Northside and East End Fire Departments’ Emergency Medical Services, Life Flight and Classic Air Ambulances, and Minidoka Memorial Hospital Emergency Response Services for their assistance in this incident. Although it occurred in Blaine County’s jurisdiction, due to the remote location and critical need for an immediate response, Minidoka County agencies took the lead on the crash and investigation.