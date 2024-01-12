2 men rescued and 1 believed dead after avalanche hits Idaho back country

MULLAN, Idaho (AP) — Two men were rescued after being caught in an avalanche in the Idaho backcountry, while a third man was believed to be dead.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says a rescue began shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when law enforcement received a GPS alert of a possible fatality in an avalanche near Stevens Peak close to the Montana border.

The sheriff’s office says authorities established communications and found two men caught in the avalanche.

A discussion with the men led authorities to believe a third man had perished.

Authorities called off the search Thursday and planned to resume looking for the deceased man on Friday.

The Idaho search came a day after an avalanche hit a ski resort near Lake Tahoe in California, trapping several people and killing one.