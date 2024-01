The city said crews will still be cleaning up some of the wider streets with the motor grader, so they ask you try to avoid parking on the wider streets if you can.

You may now park on the city streets.

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Effective Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., the City of Shelley snow proclamation has been lifted.

