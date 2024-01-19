IPUC hires new secretary who will help manage utility case process

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has hired Monica Barrios-Sanchez as the utility regulator’s new secretary.

Barrios-Sanchez, who started at the commission in January of 2023 as a technical records specialist before being hired for the secretary position, will start in her new role on Jan. 22. Before joining the commission, she worked at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Her duties will include creating the agenda for the commission’s weekly Decision Meetings, compiling information on utility cases for the three-member commission to evaluate, compiling information for customer hearings and compiling public comments that are submitted to the commission.

Barrios-Sanchez said serving as the secretary will give her the opportunity to increase her knowledge of the commission’s role in utility cases.

“What I’m looking forward to most is learning more about the process, how a utility case goes from A to Z," she said.

She has lived in Idaho since 2016 with her husband, Ivan.

The commission regulates investor-owned and privately-owned utilities that provide gas, water or electrical service for profit.