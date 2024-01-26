Commission acknowledges utility’s electric Integrated Resource Plan

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has acknowledged Avista Utility’s 2023 electric Integrated Resource Plan.

The plan, filed every two years by Avista, is used to guide the utility’s resource acquisitions. In addition, the plan explains Avista’s current load/resource position, expected response to possible future events and the role of conservation. Integrated resource plans also examine load forecast uncertainties, the effects of known or potential changes to existing resources, a consideration of demand and supply-side resource options and contingencies for upgrading, optioning and acquiring resources at optimum times.

Commission staff, after reviewing the plan, identified areas that future plans should consider. These include environmental legislation from Washington state, Western Resource Adequacy Program Planning requirements, and planning reserve margin and demand side management programs. Staff also recommended that Avista improve the integrated resource plan reliability analysis to measure resource adequacy metrics on all portfolios under evaluation across the utility’s full planning horizon, and report to the public utilities commission regarding the status of Washington state’s Climate Commitment Act rules and their impact on Idaho customers, among other items.

You can view additional information HERE.