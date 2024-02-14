Calling all anglers! Idaho Fish and Game is needing your help

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Valentine's Day is a day of love and spending the day with your loved ones. But what happens when your special someone happens to be somewhat slippery?

Fisherman in the area will have the opportunity not just once but three different times to help the Idaho Fish and Game plan out the future of Idaho Fisheries.

They will be going over 2025-2027 Statewide Fishing seasons and their rules. The new six year statewide fish management plan. The upcoming bag limits on Chinook Salmon Fishing Season for the spring and summer will be discussed as well.

Meetings will be taking place through out the state. The first meeting to come to Eastern Idaho will take place from 7-8.30 p.m at the Upper Snake regional office at 4729 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls on Feb. 21.

The second meeting will take place from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at the Southeast Regional Office at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.