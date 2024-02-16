Skip to Content
Idaho

Crash near Dubois sends 2 to hospital

MGN Online
By
today at 1:00 PM
Published 12:57 PM

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two men were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a crash vehicle collision on Interstate 15 near Dubois.

According to Idaho State Police, a 2024 Peterbilt semi hauling a single trailer was merging onto southbound I-15 from the 167 on-ramp when the driver, a 25-year-old Ontario, Canada man, drove off the road and the semi overturned.

A ground ambulance transported the driver and his passenger, a 26-year-old Alberta, Canada man, to the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content