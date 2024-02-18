Hunter education course offered in Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - An instructor-led hunter education course will be held in Salmon the end of February and beginning of March.

The course is set for Feb. 26, 27, 29 from 5 to 7 p.m., March 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. and March 2 from 8 a.m. to noon and is designed for youth nine years of age or anyone new to hunting.

The course will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North. Space is limited and advanced registration is required by registering online or by visiting the Fish and Game office.

This course will provide instruction on firearm handling and safety, hunting laws and ethics, responsibilities towards landowners, wildlife identification, survival skills, and management and conservation. Students will be able to put the concepts they learn into practice under the guidance of instructors who can explain, demonstrate and answer questions. Each student will have the opportunity to practice safe firearm handling with inert firearms, and receive specific training based on scenarios that most often lead to hunting-related accidents.

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license and a hunting license is required to apply for a controlled hunt.

The controlled hunt application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat is April 1 to May 1, with the application period for deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear and fall turkey running May 1 to June 5.