Gov. Little proclaims March STEM Matters Month

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little is declaring March STEM Matters Month, calling attention to the need for a STEM-literate workforce and spotlighting several science, technology, engineering and math events taking place across the state this month.

"The importance of STEM education in today's technology- and knowledge-based economy cannot be overstated," Gov. Little said. "From logging to computer science, mining to healthcare, or teaching to business, the skills that STEM education fosters will propel Idaho students into high-paying, meaningful careers."

Among the noteworthy STEM events occurring throughout Idaho this March are:

She Can STEM March 1 -- Upwards of 60 sixth-grade female and female-identifying students will convene at Sliger Auditorium (Magic Valley Arts Council Building) to explore and learn about STEM careers from female STEM professionals who live and work in their communities. The Idaho STEM Ecosystem event features presentations about STEM careers available in Idaho and hands-on, interactive, engaging activities that give students the chance to see themselves in STEM.

-- Upwards of 60 sixth-grade female and female-identifying students will convene at Sliger Auditorium (Magic Valley Arts Council Building) to explore and learn about STEM careers from female STEM professionals who live and work in their communities. The Idaho STEM Ecosystem event features presentations about STEM careers available in Idaho and hands-on, interactive, engaging activities that give students the chance to see themselves in STEM. Invent Idaho state finals March 1-2 -- See young inventors' innovative designs and amazing solutions to real-world problems at the state finals at the University of Idaho in Moscow.

-- See young inventors' innovative designs and amazing solutions to real-world problems at the state finals at the University of Idaho in Moscow. Reach for the Stars Gala Celebration March 8 -- Join the Children's Museum of Idaho in Meridian and sponsor CapEd at the grand opening of a new expansion that includes a Children's Planetarium.

-- Join the Children's Museum of Idaho in Meridian and sponsor CapEd at the grand opening of a new expansion that includes a Children's Planetarium. Aerospace Day March 13 -- Students at Riverside Elementary School in Boise will soar to new heights as they explore the wonders of flight and space exploration. From building rockets to learning about the stars and planets, there will be something for every aspiring astronaut and engineer.

-- Students at Riverside Elementary School in Boise will soar to new heights as they explore the wonders of flight and space exploration. From building rockets to learning about the stars and planets, there will be something for every aspiring astronaut and engineer. GREAT Day March 14 -- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories hosts Getting Ready for Engineering and Technology (GREAT) Day each spring for 8th graders who are interested in STEM. The conference provides students an opportunity to engage with engineering principles and engineers themselves. Students explore different breakout sessions to learn and apply concepts taught by SEL engineers and instructors, witness innovation in action, and collaborate to solve design challenges.

-- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories hosts Getting Ready for Engineering and Technology (GREAT) Day each spring for 8th graders who are interested in STEM. The conference provides students an opportunity to engage with engineering principles and engineers themselves. Students explore different breakout sessions to learn and apply concepts taught by SEL engineers and instructors, witness innovation in action, and collaborate to solve design challenges. FIRST Idaho FRC Regional Robotics Competition March 21-23 -- Forty teams from Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, California, Montana, Mexico, and Canada will pit their robots against each other at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday and Saturday offer the best viewing, with opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. and matches from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Parking and entry are free.

-- Forty teams from Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, California, Montana, Mexico, and Canada will pit their robots against each other at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday and Saturday offer the best viewing, with opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. and matches from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Parking and entry are free. Hackfort March 21-23 -- The Treefort Music Fest's celebration of all things tech, democratizing technology, and tech culture includes 40 noteworthy speakers, 15 workshops, 12 speaking sessions, and 10 panel discussions.

Gov. Little urged Idaho citizens to help further STEM education in March by volunteering at a school or nonprofit, conducting STEM events with your kids at home, or supporting organizations like Idaho STEM Action Center, the Idaho STEM Ecosystem, and the Idaho Out-of-School Network.