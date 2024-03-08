Gov. Little appoints judge to Fourth Judicial District

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Joseph Borton as District Judge to the Fourth Judicial District.

Borton is a trial attorney with 27 years of litigation experience in trial on a wide array of civil and criminal matters. He is the managing partner at Borton-Lakey Law & Policy in Meridian. Borton is the current President of the Meridian City Council where he has served for 14 years.

“I am honored and grateful for this appointment,” Borton said. “Our District has been blessed with exceptional judges and court staff for many years and I am committed to doing my part to uphold that long tradition of excellence.”

The position Borton will fill is chambered in Ada County. He will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Samuel Hoagland. The Fourth Judicial District encompasses Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.