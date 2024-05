IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday is the deadline day for sponsors of the initiative for Open Primaries in Idaho.

Signatures need to be submitted to county clerks Wednesday. To get on the November ballot, they need more than 62,000 signatures.

They must come from 18 legislative districts with at least 6% of registered voters from each district.

The county clerks have until June 28 to verify the signatures.