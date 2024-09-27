Idaho cities counting their lead pipes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Cities around Idaho are working on their lead service line inventories ahead of the Department of Environmental Quality's (DEQ) October 16 deadline.

Service lines connect homes and businesses to city water mains–older service lines may be made of lead or contain lead fittings. By conducting lead service line inventories and water quality testing, cities and the DEQ can decide what, if any, next steps are required.

"Just because there's lead service lines doesn't necessarily mean that those lines need to be replaced, you find that out from the sampling," said Allan Johnson, engineering manager for the Pocatello region of the DEQ. "If there's not lead being leached out of the the lead service lines, there's really no action required."

If lead is detected in tested drinking water, the city will either repair or replace the pipes.

Lead was once a common metal for pipes and plumbing fittings, but it is now known to be toxic and cause damage to the brain, kidneys, and nervous system.

To learn more about lead safety and the Idaho lead service line inventory visit the DEQ website.