Applications open May 1 for fall controlled hunts

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will accept applications for fall 2025 controlled hunts of deer, elk, pronghorn, swan, fall black bear, and fall turkey from May 1 to June 5, applications for the first Super Hunt drawing will be accepted through May 31.

According to Fish and Game, hunter harvest of mule deer, elk, and white-tailed deer increased statewide in 2024, indicating herds could be making a comeback after the harsh winter of 2022-2023 had major impacts on animal numbers.

Hunters with a valid 2025 license can apply for controlled hunts at gooutdoorsidaho.com, at their local Fish and Game office, or at any hunting license vendor. For more information, you can visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game website.