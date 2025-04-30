ITD discusses improvements to I-15 at Blackfoot Interchanges

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) —The Idaho Department of Transportation (IDT) is sharing its plans for Interstate 15, specifically its plans around the Blackfoot interchanges, at an open house at the Blackfoot Community Center at 1350 Parkway Drive #31, Blackfoot.

ITD is hosting the meeting on April 30th from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM. For those who miss this one, another meeting covering the same topic will be held May 1st, from 4:00 - 6:30 PM at the Shoshone-Bannock Convention Center at 777 Bannock Avenue, Fort Hall.

The project as a whole stretches from exit 67 near Pocatello to exit 116 at Idaho Falls. This meeting covers those aspects relating to Blackfoot specifically.

Plans include a rebuilding of the US-26 / Blackfoot interchange (exit 93), a rebuilding with a new design of the I-15 / South Blackfoot interchange (exit 89), and the widening of the stretch of road between the two exits in anticipation of future traffic demands.

It's anticipated that the construction will take a cumulative 6-9 years of construction time. However, if the construction of the interchanges and connecting roads is done in parallel, it's projected to take 3-6 years. Government funding plays a large role in the speed of construction, according to ITD.