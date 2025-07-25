ISU Football holds first practice of fall camp

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho State University Football Team took to the newly-renovated ICCU Practice Field for their first practice of fall camp on Wednesday.

At the helmets-only practice, the Bengals ran drills by position group while coaches stressed alignment, playbook familiarization, and rhythm to transition players from summer practices to tougher training ahead of the season start.

"Day one is all about getting out, working the fundamentals, working on a couple schematic operation things you're not able to do in full scale during the summer," said ISU Football Head Coach Cody Hawkins. "We're really excited about where we're heading."

ISU Football's 2025 season kicks off Saturday, August 23, at UNLV's Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

