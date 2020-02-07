Paulette Jordan announces US Senate bid

Local News

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Former Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan has announced her intent to formally enter the U.S. Senate race. She will seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Senator James Risch in November.

Jordan said she has determined Idaho needs new leadership.

"Idahoans are fed up. People from all walks of life are frustrated with the partisan gridlock in Washington," said Jordan. "They are hoping and calling for a leader who represents them and not the interest of the elite. I have decided to answer the call to serve and represent all of you to usher in a generation of new leadership."

Jordan was a two-term state legislator from Coeur d'Alene, but lost the governor's race in 2018.

Nancy Harris, who already announced her Democratic Senate bid, told her staff and volunteers that she won't step away.

Harris said she concluded a competitive primary is healthy for the Democratic Party and all Idahoans.

"We will have the opportunity to discuss the issues that most concern the people of the Gem State," said Harris. "Idaho does not need six more years of regressive economic policy, disastrous foreign policy, and an attitude of ignoring the very real threat of global climate change that will negatively impact us, our children, and our grandchildren."