Online voter registration deadline for May primary election nears

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Friday, April 26 is the deadline to pre-register to vote using the online voter registration system ahead of the May 21 primary election.

Following the Friday deadline, eligible voters may register in-person at polling places during early voting or on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to register or update their registration using the online system available at VoteIdaho.govhttp://VoteIdaho.gov or by visiting their county elections office.

This pre-registration deadline is particularly important for those opting to vote by absentee ballot. Requests for absentee ballots are accepted until May 10, provided registration (or changes to registration) are completed by April 26. Voters may register online and request an absentee ballot at VoteIdaho.gov.

“Save time at the polls by checking to make sure your voter registration is up-to-date. This election includes races for United States Congress, Idaho Senate and House races, as well as local races from county commissioner to precinct committeeman. Make sure you are prepared to vote in the upcoming Tuesday, May 21st Primary Election,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said.

