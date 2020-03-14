Jackson council slates town meeting Saturday

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-With numerous public events already on the calendar, the Jackson Town Council has scheduled a special town meeting Saturday morning to discuss potential health risks.

The meeting was set to consider further local government measures that could help reduce the likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19 virus.

Because the council has recognized that social distancing practices are the best, first defense against spread the virus, the town meeting will be streamed live online to the public on the town's website.

People are encouraged to participate online, rather than attend in person. It will begin at 11 a.m.

A recording of the meeting will be archived on the town's website following the meeting.