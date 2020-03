Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance after a crash involving a pickup and car at the intersection of 45th and 21st Streets near Ammon.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said two people in the car had to be extricated.

One adult and two children were in the pickup and were transporting themselves to the hospital for treatment.

Investigation of the crash was underway Tuesday afternoon.