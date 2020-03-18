Food Basket receives surprise donation

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hope Lutheran School presented the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket with a check for $5,000 Wednesday.

School administrator David Roth said the donation came as a donation from the community and the proceeds of various parent, staff, and student fundraisers this year.

"We recognize that during this time, donations of critical items to the Community Food Basket are likely to slow. These are items that families in our community depend on for survival regardless of the current global situation," remarked David Roth, administrator of Hope Lutheran School, "Many of us are experiencing for the first time in our lives a trip to the grocery to buy the things we need for our families and being unable to purchase those items. To me that is a startling reminder of what many people in our community face every day, albeit for a different reason."

He said the school would continue to seek ways to benefit and support the community.