Shelley man running for Bingham County Sheriff

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Saying the office should not be political, Jake Johnson has announced he will be a candidate for Bingham County Sheriff as an Independent.

A resident of Shelley, Johnson has been involved in law enforcement for over 20 years. He says the majority of that time was with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, where he worked in the jail, civil, and patrol divisions. He is currently part of the Special Traffic Enforcement Team of the Pocatello Police Department.

"I believe we can only be as strong as our community will allow," said Johnson. "This is why it will be my goal as the Bingham County Sheriff to be involved in the community, along with my deputies, building unity between the Bingham County Sheriff's office and the citizens of Bingham County using education, service, and a commitment to safety."