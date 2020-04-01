Idaho authorities say no major damage after 6.5 earthquake

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The day after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled Idaho, authorities near the epicenter say there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries.

Kathy Rodgers, a dispatcher with the Custer County Sheriff's Office, says calls poured in following the earthquake just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday but all appears to be well in the sparsely populated central Idaho county.

More than 2 million live in the region that could feel the initial Idaho quake, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least 47 aftershocks had been recorded by the USGS by mid-morning, with the largest one measured at a magnitude 4.6.

Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Division of Minerals, Public Trust, and Oil and Gas is working with operators to conduct initial checks on oil and gas wells in Payette County. No initial problems have been found. IDL inspectors will be conducting further inspections of the facilities and wells through the end of the week.

Initial checks on surface mines also have not indicated any problems. IDL field staff will continue to work with mine operators, as well as state and federal agencies in evaluating the situation. The main focus will be on facilities and water handling operations to ensure that earthen dams and holding ponds have not been damaged by the earthquake.