Pocatello adopts Idaho Stay Home Order

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Pocatello will continue to limit services and staff to only those deemed essential for City operations. The action came following Governor Brad Little's extension of the statewide stay-home order issued Wednesday morning.

"We all must follow Governor Little's order and do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19," said Mayor Brian Blad. "Right now, the best thing everyone can do is stay home, limit your travel to only what is essential, and if you do have to go out, wear a mask to protect those around you."

There were some key revisions to the Governor's original order. Formerly 'non-essential' facilities and services under the order may offer curbside and delivery services between now and April 30." Additionally, the order "requires out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine in Idaho for 14 days after entering. Those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state are excluded.

"We know you're frustrated and wanting to get back to normal," Mayor Blad said, "I am too. But, the sooner everyone heeds the Governor's order and the advice of the health experts, the sooner that will happen."

You can view a copy of the order on Pocatello's website.