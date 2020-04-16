Amber Alert issued for Rupert teen

Local News

RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 14-year-old girl was abducted this morning in Rupert. An Amber Alert has been issued to find her.

Authorities said Nayeli Miciela Ford, 14, was taken by two suspects at approximately 7:50 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black shoes. She is described to be 5-foot-7 inches tall, with brown hair and about 175 pounds.

Police are looking for two suspects.

C. Villanueva Galarza, 35, is described as a white man with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds.

Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar is described as a Hispanic white man being 6-foot-six tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say they may be heading to Santa Rosa, California.

If you have seen them or have information on their whereabouts to call 911 or 208-434-2320.