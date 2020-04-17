Battelle looks for power reactor partner

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA) is looking for a construction partner to help prove the value of new nuclear power reactor technology.

BEA, the managing and operating contractor of the Idaho National Laboratory, is seeking an "Expression of Interest" (EOI) from companies interested in partnering to develop or demonstrate advanced construction technologies. The contractor wants to transform the nuclear energy system economics.

You can find the notice online here. EOI notices are due in May 16, 2020.

Battelle says the project will be an initiative of the National Reactor Innovation Center, which enables advanced reactor demonstration and deployment, is led by the INL. The work was authorized in 2018 and established by the Department of Energy last year.

"Construction costs and schedule risks are predominant factors driving up the costs of new nuclear energy systems," said Dr. Ashley Finan, NRIC director. "The NRIC advanced construction technologies initiative will support a transformation in nuclear energy construction and deployment costs and scalability, enabling nuclear energy to make important contributions to the energy system of the future."

The partnership would focus on developing technologies and procedures that could reduce the costs and scheduling of reactor projects. Those who express interest may be considered for future requests for proposals (RFP) that might follow.