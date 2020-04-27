Gas prices continue downward trend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho gas prices dropped 7.4 cents per gallon in the past week to an average $1.83 per gallon Monday.
According to GasBuddy price reports, Idaho prices were 46 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.15.9 lower than a year ago. At the same time, national average prices dropped 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week to an average $1.74 Monday.
Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan expects more downward potential.
"While much of the talk last week was about the West Texas Intermediate benchmark falling to $0 per barrel and then into negative territory, it was very isolated and oil eventually rebounded back to the current $15 per barrel level," said De Haan. "As a result, gasoline prices will likely remain subdued until meaningful demand for petroleum returns, and that may not be for weeks or perhaps longer. May 1 is another day where global supply drastically outpaces demand, flooding the market with more oil, prolonging the time gas prices will remain low- something that easily could last into the summer, when motorists may be better positioned to take advantage."
You can track local and national gas prices here.
This is actually MUCH less ‘good news’ than it appears at first blush. Yes, I enjoyed–yesterday morning–being able to fill up with Caddy Chow (91 octane) for under two bucks a gallon. However, it is obvious that such a deflated price as oil currently stands at will be devastating to American oil producers/companies.
I am AS hateful of the various ‘Big Oil’ *EO’s as I am of every OTHER level of bureaucrat, be their employment one of private OR public tenure. However, as a multitude of *EO’s, ‘Superintendents’, or any OTHER euphemism which refers to the tics living off the backs of people who WORK for a living, they are ensconced in their positions. The problem lies in those same work-a-day people who SUPPORT said tics. EXXON’s Chief Executive in Charge of Sitting by the Door is IN that position because EXXON’s (at al) work force can provide it with this enormous salary/perks. THOSE are the people that the $1.99 Caddy Chow worries me for. The various *EO’s, Superintendents, Department Heads, etc. are unassailable, as always.
Before the purchasing public swoons over the cheap gas, they should try remembering that American oil production–even at higher prices–beats the **** out of the extortion ‘our allies’ put on us back in the ’70’s. AS much a ‘lesser-of-two-evils’ than any elections I have ever voted in!