Business for Education thankful for public help

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Business for Education (IBE) reports it has collected over 1,000 computer donations from 22 Idaho businesses and hundreds of individuals.



The group organized a Community Activation Project in April to help students continue online learning while school buildings closed. The objective was to get computers into the hands of students who do not have them and provide connectivity to students who cannot access the internet from their homes.

So far, the group has collected over $120,000 worth of laptops and delivered them to 21 school districts across the state. They are preparing to distribute $200,000 worth of personal headsets beginning next week.



IBE estimated there were between 12,000 to 15,000 students who needed devices and around 22,000 who had no internet access.



“I want to thank all the IBE Members and partners, including many civic groups across the state, for helping IBE collect more than 1,000 devices for students who don’t have them at home,” said IBE President and CEO Rod Gramer. “I also want to thank all the IBE Member companies and more than a dozen individuals who have contributed to our Internet for Students Emergency Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. But, as you can tell, the need is still very great for more devices and connectivity. Closing this digital divide over the next few months will be even more important so when the students return in the fall, they can all have an equal opportunity to learn and excel academically.”



The drive is continuing. Any business that has computers gathering dust is encouraged to donate them. The group will have them sanitized, wiped of sensitive data, and placed into the homes of students. And, Gramer said IBE created a Students Emergency Fund with the Idaho Community Foundation. Donations will be used to extend connectivity to students who need it.