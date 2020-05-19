Calving elk create hazards for Yellowstone visitors

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - As Yellowstone National Park reopens its gates for limited access, park officials are advising visitors to be cautious around wildlife.



Officials are particularly concerned about elk calving season. At this time, they say cow elk are much more aggressive towards people and may charge or kick.



People should stay at least 25 yards from elk. Because they bed their calves near buildings and cars, people should look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots.



If an elk charges, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.



You can learn more about the animals here.