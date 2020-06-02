Yellowstone Park entrances in Montana opened to visitors

Local News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Three Yellowstone National Park entrances have opened in Montana after they were closed two months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Now all five park entrances are open.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported the two entrances in Wyoming opened in the middle of May and the three in Montana opened Monday.

Park officials have implemented measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Some parts of the park such as campgrounds and visitor centers remain closed.

About 50 employees were tested for the virus last week. Results are expected this week.