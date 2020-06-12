ICOM to offer ISU administration degree

Local News

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) in Meridian has announced plans to offer a new Master of Healthcare Administration degree to Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree candidates.

It will be offered concurrently to student doctors in partnership with Idaho State University College of Business. The dual degree will be available this fall.

“ICOM aims to prepare future physicians who not only excel in the delivery of high-quality patient care, but do so effectively within the context of today’s increasingly complex healthcare business environment,” Farnsworth said. “Students who combine an MHA with their professional medical degree learn those additional leadership principles and essential business skills needed to lead well-run healthcare organizations. The DO-MHA is a powerful and highly respected dual credential.”

Eight spots have been reserved for ICOM students in the ISU graduate program.

“Additionally, we are allowing some ICOM coursework in the DO program to waive some prerequisite and elective courses in the MHA program, so long as students complete at least 30 graduate credits at Idaho State,” said ISU Director of Graduate Programs Kristine McCarty. “Great care was taken when deciding which courses would be waived for students pursuing both programs.”

Once completing the program, students will graduate from Idaho State University with an MHA degree likely at the same time as graduating from ICOM with their DO.