D91 Online Academy registration underway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls School District began registration for a new D91 Online Academy Monday.



With support from the district and nationally recognized online educators, the program is partnering with the Florida Virtual School for K-6 students.



Grade 7-12 students may partner with the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance, which has been providing instruction to Idaho students for more than 20 years.



Students must commit to the D91 Online Academy for the entire trimester. It is designed as a year-long program, but is being offered with some flexibility so students could transfer to a traditional school at the beginning or end of each trimester.



The school district provided the following information on each program:



D91 Online Academy for K-6:

D91 teachers will provide support and instruction using Florida Virtual School’s curriculum and learning management system.

D91 Online Academy offers innovative elementary courses in Language Arts, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies. Courses from Florida Virtual School that are aligned to Idaho standards.

Classes include a mix of computer-based learning and hands-on activities with clear learning targets and real-world scenarios and challenges.

Students will need access to a reliable internet service to participate in D91 Online Academy. D91 will provide students with a Chromebook if needed.

Parental/adult support is a key factor in success so parents should expect to spend time supporting their child as they learn.

D91 Online Academy for Grades 7-12:

IDLA teachers will use IDLA curriculum and learning management system.

D91 Online Academy offers “custom” classes in core content areas such as Language Arts, Math, Science, Social Studies and some electives aligned to D91’s calendar. Custom sessions require a minimum of 12 students. They will be capped at 30 students. If demand exceeds capacity for the custom classes, students may be enrolled in other IDLA classes that could include students from other school districts. If there isn’t enough interest in a class to run a custom session, students could sign up for that class with IDLA, but it may not be aligned to D91’s school calendar.

Online classes are challenging so D91 recommends students in grades 7-12 take no more than four classes each trimester and take core classes in the first and second trimesters, and electives in the third trimester. If students want to take more than four classes a trimester, D91 Online Academy can enroll them in other IDLA offerings, but those classes may not be aligned with D91’s school calendar. Additional classes would cost $15 per trimester. If students want to take advanced classes or other courses that are not part of D91’s custom sessions, D91 Online Academy can enroll students in those classes, but they may not be aligned to D91’s school calendar. (Students would not need to pay the $15 fee if that class is part of the four classes that constitute a full-time load for D91 Online Academy students.)

Students will need access to a reliable internet service to participate in D91 Online Academy.

Parental/adult support is a key factor in success so parents should expect to spend time supporting their child as they learn. Students should expect to spend at least four hours a day working online.

To review course catalogs of to register visit the online academy website.

Registration opened Monday and will run through August 19. Classes will begin September 8.