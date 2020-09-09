Double-roundabout woes

Local News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One quiet neighborhood is now playing host to rush-hour traffic, as construction blocks two intersections on Crowley Road.

Crowley Road is one of only 2 access points to Thunder Ridge High School. Students and parents have been asked to avoid the Crowley Road entrance, which, for now, can only be accessed by cutting through neighborhood streets. Unfortunately, the only other available detour would take students miles out of their way, as the school's 2nd entrance is also blocked from the West by the roundabout construction on Crowley and 1st.

The Crowley and 1st intersection has been closed since May, and the project deadline has been delayed several times. While the intersection of Crowley and Lincoln should only remain closed another week or so, Crowley and 1st may not be finished until October.

In the meantime, Thunder Ridge principal Doug McClaren asks that students and parents be considerate of neighbors, and plan extra time so they can follow designated detour routes rather than cut through Cloverdale Estates.