Teton mobility is target of $20 million grant

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The US Department of Transportation has approved a $20 million grant aimed at improving mobility and public safety between Teton Valley and Jackson Hole.



Specifically, the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) transportation grants will address long-standing transportation needs along the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements (TMCI) corridor, including Idaho Highway 33 and Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass.



The work will include travel choices for transit, an expanded pathway system, and safer highways. There are 13 specific projects that focus on all aspects of travel and support environmental initiatives, including pathways and public transportation.



The total project will total $28 million. The $8 million balance will be provided by project partners including Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Teton County, Wyoming.



“The TMCI project came together quickly last spring as a collaborative group of public, private and nonprofit sector organizations, spanning both sides of the Tetons, with the lead applicant, Teton County, Wyoming, to develop the project. Our success is a great example of what can be achieved through partnership,” stated JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley



Teton County, Idaho County Commission Chair Natalia Macker called it the largest federal transportation grant ever awarded to the region. It will fund multi-modal improvements for transit service, new Stilson and Driggs Transit centers, and pathway improvements in the community of Wilson and on both sides of Teton Pass.

“This is incredible news for our Jackson Hole and Teton Valley communities and shows the power of regional collaboration between organizations in Wyoming and Idaho. Despite the added challenge of the COVID-19 shut down, we were able to put together a quality application in the short timeframe required and JHMR advanced the funding to kickstart the application process,” said Teton County Board of County Commissioners Vice-Chair Greg Epstein. “Teton County looks forward to working with the project partners to put these investments to work, improving our quality of life and access to jobs and recreation.” "

You can see the full project details here.