Pocatello resolution embraces diversity

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello City Council has passed a resolution recognizing the city’s mission statement, which states “Pocatello is a vibrant community promoting a high quality of life through innovation, growth, respect, inclusiveness and pride in who we are.”



The resolution confirms Pocatello’s status as a “welcoming and inclusive” city. It informs new permanent or temporary residents that they are part of the community, brining fresh perspectives and new ideas. It encourages those people to start new businesses and add to the community’s talent base.

The resolution also calls on Pocatellans to do their part to each out and welcome those who live in or visit the city.



“From our beginning, Pocatello has always been a diverse community,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “Welcoming and including everyone are part of our everyday traditions. In addition, the resolution dovetails perfectly with the City’s mission statement, which states ‘Pocatello is a vibrant community promoting a high quality of life through innovation, growth, respect, inclusiveness and pride in who we are.’”

The resolution was brought to the Pocatello Human Relations Advisory Committee (HRAC) by Dr. Larry Gebhardt.



“Since its inception, the HRAC has advocated for human and civil rights in Pocatello,” said Rituraj Yadav, Chair of the City of Pocatello Human Relations Advisory Committee. “This resolution reaffirms the City’s commitment to the values of diversity and inclusion.”

You can view the full resolution here.