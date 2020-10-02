Portneuf Medical Center adopts new visitation policies

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Portneuf Medical Center is revising visitation policies in response to an increase in COVID-19 community spread, hospital admissions, and emergency room visits. Only on-duty staff, physicians, and patients seeking care may enter the hospital or clinics.



The rules take effect at 4 p.m. Friday (October 2).



Exceptions to the police will be:

Delivering mothers (one companion/visitor)

Pediatric patients (parents/immediate caregiver)

Ambulatory care and same day surgery patients (one visitor)

Developmentally delayed adults

Hospice patients; end-of-life care

“The health and safety of our patients, their families, and team members are our top priority at Portneuf Medical Center,” stated CEO Jordan Herget. “In order to protect our patients and staff from the increased level of COVID-19 in the community, we are restricting visitation privileges.” Dr. Daniel Snell, chief medical officer of Portneuf Medical Center, added: “We are implementing this policy change in an abundance of caution to keep our healthcare staff and providers safe and protected, allowing us to safely care for our patients.”

In any event, Portneuf Medical Center is encouraging the public to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Those include:

Wear a face mask or face covering

Observe a 6-foot social distancing guideline in public

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

People are also encouraged to get a flu shot to further protect the community.

