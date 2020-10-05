County residents to receive priority at DMV/Driver’s License

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bonneville County Sheriff’s and Assessor’s Offices have announced they will prioritize their Driver’s License and DMV Services with county residents only during regular business hours.



Out-of-county residents will be welcome on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Sheriff Paul Wilde and Assessor Blake Mueller said they took the action because of the volume of patrons seeking service and limited staffing.



Requirements of spacing and social distancing force patrons to wait in line outside the Bonneville County Annex building.



Many Driver’s License and DMV services and documents are available on the ITD website.

A trip to that website can also help patrons ensure they have everything they need before making that in-person trip to the office.



Those requirements are there to help prevent fraud, identity theft, and other criminal activity and DMV and Driver’s License staff must make sure those transactions are handled appropriately.



