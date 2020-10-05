St. John’s Health warns of “dire” COVID-19 situation

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-St. John’s Health CEO, Dr. Paul Beaupre, reports the past week was one of the most difficult in Teton County since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



In an open statement, Beaupre called it a “dire situation” that requires the entire community to make a commitment to reverse dangerous trends that are threatening to bring the first-responder and community health care system “to its knees.”



At St. John Health, the Jackson hospital is treating a record six COVID patients. He said the disease has now found its way into the Living Center, requiring a major operational and clinical response. That will include extensive regular testing and moving residents out of their familiar living space to create an isolation wing. In that wing, the center may monitor residents who may have been exposed.



As of this weekend, Beaupre said St. John had isolated three Living Center residents for treatment of COVID-19, along with four hospital employees who tested positive and 20 additional staff who are quarantined and unavailable for work.



The impact of COVID has also affected the ability of Jackson Hole Fire/EMS to respond to some of the hospital’s patient transfer needs.



In addition, the number of daily new Teton County positive cases has hit new record highs and routinely breaks the double-digit barrier.



Beaupre said the trajectory is not sustainable.



“With this much COVID in the community, it becomes inevitable that some healthcare workers will be infected. When more essential workers become infected, it is inevitable that we will have additional healthcare workers who get exposed,” said Beaupre. “Even if these exposed individuals are lucky and don’t become ill, they won’t be able to take care of our patients because they will be under quarantine.”



So far, he said other regional hospitals have not rejected St. John transfer patients, even though they are also sustaining major stress from the disease.



And, Beaupre concluded, “I implore you to: