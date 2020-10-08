Chubbuck officials urge voters to protect the city

Local News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Mayor and City Council of Chubbuck say they are collectively opposed to any proposal to merge the city with the city of Pocatello. They are urging Chubbuck residents to vote against a ballot referendum on the November 3 ballot.



In a joint statement, Chubbuck officials said they were never approached to even discuss their thoughts about the ballot initiative. They said a small group of people apparently approached the Bannock County Commission to place an advisory issue on the ballot.

At that time, Mayor Kevin England said such a proposal should not even be a county issue. England said Idaho statutes outline, in detail, the process for consolidation of cities, and they do not include an advisory ballot.



Commissioners then put the question on the ballot anyway.



During consolidation, the larger city absorbs the smaller city and all of the smaller city’s names, ordinances, and policies would be replaced. The smaller city could also be billed for any and all of the debt of their former city. In Chubbuck’s case, that could include the Northwest Sewer Interceptor.

The Mayor and Council say they have not heard from any citizen of Chubbuck who wants to see that happen and collectively vow to fight it.