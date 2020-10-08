Pocatello City Clerk plans retirement

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Pocatello City Clerk Ruth Newsom has announced plans to retire from the post October 30.



Newsom has served as Clerk for nearly 10 years, after starting her municipal career as deputy clerk in 2002. Before that, she worked in the private sector and at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She became City Clerk in January 2011.



“One of the things that I’m most proud of was moving the City from a paper-based system to a digitized system,” Newsom said. “This includes providing citizens with the Council’s agenda packet on the City website. In doing so, residents are able to view the same information that members of the Council are seeing.”

She also help the city transition to its current records management system.



Mayor Brian Blad described her as one of the friendliest, courteous, professional people he had ever worked with.



“Ruth has continued to be all that and more,” said Mayor Blad. “She has always kept her positive attitude and constantly has a smile on her face while helping citizens. She will be missed.”



“I will miss the employees at the City,” said Ruth. “They are a group of hard workers that truly love and care about our City. Another thing I’ll miss is signing new development plans and watching them take shape from beginning to end. There are so many good things happening in Pocatello.”

Ruth’s last day on the job will be October 30.