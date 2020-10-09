U.S. Attorney pledges $10 million in victim assistance grants

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced Friday that Idaho will receive $10,089,836 to help victims of crime.



The grants are part of almost $1.8 billion in Department of Justice funding for state victim assistance and compensation programs. It will also provide millions in compensation to victims of crime.



Davis said the Office for Victims of Crime supports a broad array of programs and services that focus on helping victims in the immediate aftermath of crime and continue to support them as they live their lives.



“It is vital we support those agencies that selflessly provide services for victims of crime,” said Davis. “The Department and my office are committed to ensuring victims have the necessary resources to begin to heal their physical, emotional, and financial injuries. I am confident these added resources will help victims of crime on their journey to rebuild their lives.”



“The services made available by this funding represent a lifeline for tens of thousands of survivors each month, many of whom otherwise would have no place to turn in a moment of profound crisis,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Office of Justice Programs. “These awards will help service providers, as well as law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices respond to the many emotional and material challenges that crime victims in our country face every day.”



The fund is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders and does not include tax dollars.