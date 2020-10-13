Snow King Resort outlines development plans

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Although final approval will not come until at least 2021, Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson has announced plans to purchase a new gondola and chair lift for installation next summer.



The manufacturer, Leitner-Poma, told the resort it would be first in line for construction. Snow King said that schedule would also provide a window for replacing the Summit lift and making improvements to the mountain itself as soon as the Forest Service gives its final approval.



The base of the gondola will be located at the current site of the Cougar Lift. That lift will be relocated 250 feet uphill on the same alignment.



The resort’s playground and boulder park will not be changed.



Also in 2021, Snow King plans include relocation of the Cougar lift base, a new beginner teaching zone at the summit, and snowmaking improvements. Those projects are intended to help the resort meet its goal of improved beginner and intermediate ski terrain and a focus on a family experience.



Additional projects will also be announced after the final Record of Decision is issued by the US Forest Service.



Over the next five years, new projects will include an observatory, summit lodge facility, new ski runs, additional night lighting and snowmaking enhancements, a zip-line, and base area improvements.



“We are extremely excited to take this leap forward for Snow King to ensure that the historic ski area can be economically viable and sustainable long into the future,” said recently appointed President of SKMR, Ryan Stanley. “We have gone through a very extensive review process with both the Town of Jackson and USFS over the past five years and are now looking forward to making some exceptional improvements to the Town Hill that the community will be able to enjoy for decades to come.”

