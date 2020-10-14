Tribal youth program suspended for the week after COVID exposure

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Fort Hall tribal youth program has reported an exposure to COVID-19. As a result, the program has suspended in-person tutoring and its after school program for the remainder of this week.



According to Shoshone-Bannock Tribal officials, online tutoring and the in-person after school program will resume on Monday, October 19.



All affected students and their families were contacted by the program director. There will be a deep clean of the department to sanitize the premises.



Officials credit their safety plan and other precautions for limiting the exposure to other youth and staff.