Wolverine decision faces legal challenge

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Center for Biological Diversity and its legal allies say they will sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for its withdrawal of proposed protections for the North American Wolverine. The proposal would have listed the wolverine as a protected species under the Endangered Species Act in the contiguous United States.



The Center said the USFWS ignored years of climate change science and cherry-picked studies to support their decision. Center attorneys also said the government ignored additional threats to the animal, including their small population size and their lack of genetic diversity.

“The wolverine is a symbol of the American wilderness,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. “We will fight until it gets the federal protection it deserves.”

The USFWS has 60 days to respond to the legal notice. Zaccardi said that if the agency does not rescind the decision within that time, the Center and its legal allies will file suit to challenge the decision.