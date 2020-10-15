Grand Teton National Park wins approval for upgrades

Local News

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Grand Teton National Park has cleared a major step towards a number of new construction projects.



As part of its Concessions Services Prospectus Development Environmental Assessment, the plan analyzed new construction and facility improvements as part of a contract currently held by Grand Teton Lodge Company.

At the same time, the National Park Service is developing a prospectus to solicit offers to provide lodging, food and beverage, activities and other services at Colter Bay Village, Jackson Lake Lodge, Jenny Lake Lodge and other locations under a new concession contract. The current contract expires on December 31, 2021.



The Park Service contends that conducting an environmental analysis before releasing a prospectus increases transparency, ensures projects are viable under the National Environmental Policy Act and allows for timely initiation of the project before any financial burden on the business.



Under that process, the environmental assessment permits:



Additional employee housing at Jenny Lake Lodge, Jackson Lake Lodge and Colter Bay Village



Fire protection enhancements at Jenny Lake, Jackson Lake, and Colter Bay Village.



Accessibility improvements at Colter Bay Marina and Elk Island



Reconfiguration of food and beverage service at Jackson Lake Lodge



Improved campground amenities

Relocation of concessioner-operated warehouse from one location to another. You can view the full planning document here.

