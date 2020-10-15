Skip to Content
New Idaho unemployment claims climb

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-New claims for Idaho unemployment benefits increased by 564, to 3,519 for the week ending October 10. 

Those filing a continued claim fell 8% to a total of 8,386. 

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the state paid out $6.3 million in claims during the week.   Regular state benefit payouts were $1.9 million, down from $2 million the prior week. 

Total benefit payments to laid-off Idahoans attributed to COVID-19 have reached $889.5 million.  Regular state unemployment insurance paid only $202.8 million of the total.

Additional details about the weekly claims are available here.  

